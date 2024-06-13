On a slow, calm Friday or Saturday night when we aren’t out causing issues for the cops, my family and I are at home watching the police. (Of course, I joke... for legal reasons.) We all enjoy watching the reincarnation of the TV show Live PD, which is now on REELZ, hosted and brought to us by Dan Abrams, the oddly quirky and always entertaining news anchor, reporter, and now cop show host. This weekend is something special, though.

Starting Friday, June 14, the Everett Police Department will be showcased in On Patrol: Live, a REELZ documentary series that offers a firsthand look at the experiences of law enforcement on patrol. This marks the first time the series will feature a department from Washington State. On Patrol: Live airs Friday and Saturday nights from 6 PM to 9 PM PT on REELZ. Hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, On Patrol: Live will follow Everett Police Department officers during their daily operations, responding to routine and emergency calls, giving viewers an authentic glimpse into the work of local patrol officers.

"I'm excited that Everett's hard-working police officers will be documented by On Patrol: Live," said Police Chief John DeRousse. "This will be a great opportunity for our community and people throughout the country to see how our officers perform their duties while addressing the difficult challenges they face daily. I believe that seeing our officers in action will inspire more people to consider a career with the Everett Police Department. Like many agencies across the country, we need to recruit future officers from all walks of life and are seeking new ways to connect with the public."