Safeguarding Your Health During Washington State Wildfire Season

This is the time of year many Washingtonians dread, wildfire season. Already one 300 plus acre fire is burning in North Central Washington and it isn't even Father's Day. The damage to land, property, and wildlife is immense. The toll it can take on your health is also significant.

Canva Canva loading...

It's well known that people who suffer with respiratory conditions, such as asthma and COPD, have increased difficulty breathing when the skies are filled with smoke. It isn't just people with respiratory issues that are at risk, in truth, everyone is at some level of health risk if in range of a wildfire.

Something as small as the fine particulate matter from wildlife smoke can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat, and lead to fatigue, headaches, wheezing, and other compromising symptoms. That's why the more you know and can prepare before the dog days of summer kick in the better you off you'll be. The State Department of Health is running an informational series during Smoke Ready Week this week.

Canva Canva loading...

Smoke Ready Week

The goal is to sharing information and resources to help people prepare for poor air quality created by the smoke. Topics include

Learn About Smoke

Stay Informed

Smoke and Your Health

Strategies to Minimize Smoke Exposure

Preventing Smoke

You can visit DOH's website for more information, as well as check out their social media pages for different tips like how to select a portable air cleaner.

You can even learn how to build your own air cleaner using a simple box fan and an air filter. I'll share that info with you in the video below.

You can also stay up to date on wildfire activity through WA Smoke Blog. Knowledge is power and the more you know, the better you can prepare you, your loved ones, and the things you care about this wildfire season.