Do These 10 Washington State Towns Sound Like They Belong In WA?

What's in a name you say? As long as I've been a Washingtonian, a few town names make you wonder how they ended up here in the Evergreen State.



10 Washington State Towns Where Their Names Don't Fit Anywhere

Town names like Naches and Sequim throw people off all the time on their pronunciations but we also have a few unusual town names that seem like they don't belong in the state of Washington.

Get our free mobile app

I thought we'd break down 10 of these towns that seem like their names don't fit in Washington and let's see if you agree with me.

10 Washington State Town Names That Don’t Sound Like Washington Do these 10 Washington State towns sound like they belong in Washington? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

So what did you think of my list? Do you know of a town name in Washington State that makes no sense?

Let me know in the comments below:

The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State A new survey says these are the 10 trashiest towns in Washington State, do you agree or disagree? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals