Real-Life “Chicken Run” Ruffles Feathers on Washington Highway

There was a chicken alert on I-5 this morning with fowl all over the highway!

Chickens Get Free from Semi on Washington I-5

Why did the chicken cross the road? Not to get to the other side contrary to popular belief. It's because they managed to jump out of a semi on I-5 this morning and were attempting a real-life scene from the animated kid's film Chicken Run. The Washington State Patrol had to respond after hearing multiple reports of loose chickens on I-5 escaping the trailer carrying them near Olive Way/Street. The chickens were escaping out of a hole in the semi-trailer that could not be reached by the driver to plug. The driver pulled over for help while chickens escaped onto I-5 near downtown Seattle.

Chicken Alert: Ladder Needed to Fix Chicken Escape Hole on I-5

In the movie Chicken Run, "A band of chickens are doomed to a life of egg-laying on a Yorkshire chicken farm. However, when a chicken-pie-making machine is installed, their need becomes urgent and they must devise other means of escape." These chickens obviously felt their impending doom and also decided to attempt a getaway. Even after the Washington State Patrol had arrived on the scene, they could not stop the flow of escaping chickens because the hole they were escaping through was too tall to reach. The driver and Trooper had to wait until a ladder was fetched before the hole could be closed. According to the chickens, however, everything went according to plan.