New Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Center to Bring Jobs to Yakima

Amazon is expanding in Washington with with a new delivery station in Yakima.

The new 90,000 square foot facility will be located at 501 Keys Road. Renovations and expansion of the existing building will begin in the next few weeks. Amazon says the last-mile facility will allow them to better serve customers in Yakima and the surrounding Yakima Valley area.

Workers at the new last-mile facility will help the company's fulfillment process by providing swift, everyday delivery to Amazon customers. Packages arrive from Amazon fulfillment centers and employees will process the customer packages for last-mile delivery.

Since 2010 Amazon has invested $225.7 billion in Washington.

Amazon has provided more than 90,000 direct jobs in the area. Amazon's expansion and investments will support an additional 487,200 indirect jobs throughout Washington in construction and professional services. More than 10,000 independent sellers, who are small and medium sized businesses in the state, are selling their products in Amazon's store. This creates thousands of additional jobs throughout Washington. There are over 2 million active sellers on Amazon.

It's estimated that Amazon has over 310 million active users globally.

Over 80% of Amazon customers are in the United States. According to recent statistics, the Amazon shopping app has an average of 98 million monthly active users. The average American customer spends about $91.75 on Amazon each month.

Are you an Amazon shopper?

25% of Americans shop on Amazon once a week. 80% of those shoppers use Amazon due to fast and FREE shipping.

