New Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Center to Bring Jobs to Yakima

New Amazon Last-Mile Delivery Center to Bring Jobs to Yakima

Getty Images

Amazon is expanding in Washington with with a new delivery station in Yakima.

Getty Images
loading...

The new 90,000 square foot facility will be located at 501 Keys Road. Renovations and expansion of the existing building will begin in the next few weeks. Amazon says the last-mile facility will allow them to better serve customers in Yakima and the surrounding Yakima Valley area.

Getty Images
loading...

Workers at the new last-mile facility will help the company's fulfillment process by providing swift, everyday delivery to Amazon customers. Packages arrive from Amazon fulfillment centers and employees will process the customer packages for last-mile delivery.

Since 2010 Amazon has invested $225.7 billion in Washington.

Getty Images
loading...

Amazon has provided more than 90,000 direct jobs in the area. Amazon's expansion and investments will support an additional 487,200 indirect jobs throughout Washington in construction and professional services. More than 10,000 independent sellers, who are small and medium sized businesses in the state, are selling their products in Amazon's store. This creates thousands of additional jobs throughout Washington. There are over 2 million active sellers on Amazon.

It's estimated that Amazon has over 310 million active users globally.

Over 80% of Amazon customers are in the United States. According to recent statistics, the Amazon shopping app has an average of 98 million monthly active users. The average American customer spends about $91.75 on Amazon each month.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Are you an Amazon shopper?

Getty Images
loading...

25% of Americans shop on Amazon once a week. 80% of those shoppers use Amazon due to fast and FREE shipping.

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores

When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist

Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands.

Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA