Woman shot in her West Seattle home.

A Woman and child were sleeping when bullets whizzed into their bedroom.

The Woman was hit twice and taken to hospital .

Early Wednesday morning, a woman was shot in her West Seattle home. The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. on the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest.

Bullets Sailed Through the West Seattle Apartment in the Early Morning Hours

A woman and her child were sleeping when bullets whizzed into their bedroom. The Woman was hit twice in the legs and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in stable condition. The child, a toddler, was not injured.

Seattle Police Rush to the Scene

Seattle Police received a call about the shooting near Roxhill Park. Upon arrival, officers found the Woman with two gunshot wounds to her legs. They performed first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported her to the hospital.

An Investigation is Underway in West Seattle

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim and her child were asleep in the same bed when gunfire erupted from a nearby courtyard. Officers discovered dozens of shell casings and several spent bullets at the scene. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit has taken over the investigation.

If you Know Anything, Call the Seattle Police Department .

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.