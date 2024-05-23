Want to Taste the BEST FRIES in Washington? Try These ASAP
I am rather particular about my French Fries.
I don't like soggy, stale, or unsalted fries; I need some seasonings and toppings added to my fries!
I've heard that The Swinery had the best fries in Washington state, but guess what? I'll never know because they are now permanently closed.
This breaks my culinary heart because I would have loved to try The Swinery's fries for myself to see if they lived up to the hype.
The restaurant added huge servings of smoked ribs and barbecue sauce along side the flavors of garlic salt and chives.
I console myself with the thought that I've already tasted the best fries in Washington state, and I found them not far from me!
The restaurant that serves what I'm declaring the best fries in Washington is a swanky little joint in downtown Yakima.
Even celebrities and famous politicians have eaten there a time or two at Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Icehouse Bar.
The next time you're in Yakima, try the Rosemary Garlic Fries at Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Ice House Bar (202 E Yakima Ave).
The atmosphere is upscale, yet comfortable. You don't have to dress up all fancy, but I have noticed the customers prefer to come dressed up a little bit.
It's the kind of place where you would take a hot date to, or meet up a friend at the bar for a quick lunch. I've even been invited to dine there during happy hour.
I've also heard great things about the fries at Juicy J's Smoked Burgers in Poulsbo!
