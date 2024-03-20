Lurking Snake Infested Lakes in WA State: Watch Out!

I love swimming, I used to be called, "The little Mermaid," by my nana and papa growing up because well, I just wouldn't get out of the water.

I would have high-tailed my rear out of the water though if...

I swam across a snake.

I cannot stand snakes, in fact, I'm getting goosebumps just writing about them, let alone sharing a photo!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Yes, I know, I shared that photo above, it's like, I like scaring myself (no I don't though!)

What's the most common snake in Washington State?

"Northwestern garter snake, this species is the most frequently encountered snake." -Source

Ok Aly, now where would I might swim next to a snake in WA?

I know, such a terrifying thought, and is that even possible? Yes, and common.

Where though?

Lake Wenatchee -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Lake Chelan

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Moses Lake

Have you come across any slithering snakes while swimming?

Can a Snake still bite you while swimming?

"Yes. Snakes can open their mouths and bite if provoked underwater." - Source

I don't know why I needed a source to tell me that terrifying info but here we are.

While yes, it's a possiblility to be swimming next to or with a snake in Moses Lake, Lake Wenatchee and even Lake Chelan, you will most likely be next to a harmless Garter Snake.

Garter Snake, rattle snake, if the world Snake is associated with anything, nope.

I guess I will be spending my summers on the shore.

Wait.. They slither on land too! Dang it, I'm moving.

via GIPHY

Which of These 10 Washington State Snakes Are Dangerous? Study these snakes to make sure you know which ones to leave alone. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

It's The Most Snake Infested Lakes In Montana According to A-Z Animals these are the 5 most snake infested lakes in Montana Gallery Credit: Nick Northern