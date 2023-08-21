Shooting at Seattle Hookah Bar Kills 3 and Injures 6

No information about the suspect has yet been released by Seattle Police, and they seemingly remain on the run.

The mayhem began just before 4:30 am on Sunday morning at the Rainer Hookah Bar at 2205 Rainier Avenue South.

Upon arrival, authorities found three victims suffering from gunshot-wounds. Two men, aged 22 and 32, and a 30-year old woman. Seattle police said life-saving measures were attempted on the three victims until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived on scene. Unfortunately, the two men died at the scene. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her wounds.

Shortly after arrival, police say multiple reports of gunshot-wound victims arriving at Harborview began coming in as officers were still at the shooting scene. Authorities were then sent to Harborview to conduct victim and witness interviews.

In all, six men between the ages of 21 and 38 showed up at Harborview with various bullet inflicted injuries. According to staff at Harborview, among the six victims, five are in satisfactory condition and one, a 23-year-old man, is in critical condition.

A press conference was held Sunday afternoon where Seattle Fire and Seattle Police spoke about the shooting. Prior to the press conference, Seattle Mayor, Bruce Harrell, released a statement which said, in part,

"...shootings cannot be so commonplace that they are an acceptable summer weekend activity – not for people at social gathering spaces, not for people at the park, not for anyone anywhere. Even as SPD keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one."

No information concerning the suspect, their whereabouts, or the reason behind the shooting have been released as of the publishing of this article.