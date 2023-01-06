Sheriffs And Police Group Outlines Legislative Priorities

(Lacey, WA) -- The Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs says their goal for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia is nonpartisan, constructive reform, and measures to improve public trust and protect victims. To that end, the association says, for the upcoming session, they will seek "balanced" public safety laws and encourage bipartisan cooperation, but note that crime is rising, and the laws need to reflect hat.

In a press release, the WASPC outlined several legislative priorities. On drug laws, the agency says the Blake decision and subsequent legislative changes to Washington State drug laws has "essentially legalized" harmful and dangerous drugs. The WASPC is asking for laws that hold those in unlawful possession of drugs accountable in a compassionate manner, while strengthening behavioral and mental health services.

On chases and pursuits, the association says the laws right now amount to a "get out of jail free card." The WASPC wants lawmakers to fix the laws and let officers have more discretion while it comes to pursuits. The group says they can’t allow

offenders the advantage over victims and to just drive away.

The association also wants lawmakers in Olympia to address recruitment and retention and juvenile justice reform, the latter more specifically when it come to the parent's choice to allow their children to speak with law enforcement. They want that choice restored.

You can see more of the Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chief's Legislative priorities by clicking on a link to their press release. You can find that release here: on their website

