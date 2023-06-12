Sex Offender Accused of Threatening to Blow up Kennewick Park

KPD KPD loading...

Kennewick Officers arrested two suspects Sunday afternoon after they threatened to 'blow up' a Kennewick park with unusual devices

Two Molotov cocktails were found inside the suspect's truck

Officers responded to Highlands Grange Park, located at 1600 South Union, for a report of two men making threats to blow up the park.

Police did not specify who notified them, but the two men reportedly made the threats and displayed the weapons, which are glass bottles filled with flammable liquid and have a cloth or paper wick. When thrown, they shatter, often spreading the flaming liquid wherever they land.

Kennewick officers said one of the suspects tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught. Police say he was a wanted sex offender from Texas. The other suspect, identified as Dominic Hoffman was also detained and his truck was searched.

Inside police found two of the explosive devices. The Texas suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on his outstanding warrants, Hoffman is facing charges of possession of an explosive device and felony harassment.

The term Molotov Cocktail comes from similar devices used by Finland against Russian armored vehicles during their war from 1939 to early 1940. The Finns mockingly named them after the Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov.

They are not considered an 'explosive device' but are intended to start fires.