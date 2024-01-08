The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the All-Stars for the 2023-2024 season, and this year’s selections include just one Seattle Kraken player.

2023-2024 Has Been an All-Star Year for the Kraken Forward.

Seattle Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand has been named to this year’s All-Star team. This is the First NHL All-Star game selection for the Seattle Right Winger. In 2024, Bjorkstrand scored 11 goals and then netted 18 assists in 39 games.

Making the All-Star Game was a surprise for Bjorkstrand.

Bjorkstand did not think he would be an NHL All-Star this year and was surprised about his selection. On his Instagram he told fans that he had initially planned to spend the All-Star Break in San Diego but had to cancel his reservation.

Bjorkstrand’s Career in the Western Hockey League

Bjorkstrand has played in the NHL after being drafted by the Columbus Bluejackets in 2015. Before playing in the NHL, Bjorkstrand skated in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Portland Winterhawks from 2013-2015.

The 2023-2024 Season so Far for the Kraken

This season, the Seattle Kraken is 16-14 in fifth place in the Pacific Division. As of this article, the Kraken are currently on a six-game winning streak that includes a win outdoors at the Winter Classic on New Year's Day. Read about that game from a fan's perspective here.

Seattle Kraken Winter Classic Jersey Controversy

A controversy is brewing around the Seattle Kraken and their newest sweater design.

The Seattle Kraken and the Las Vegas Golden Knights donned unique "throwback sweaters for the event (See those sweaters here). However, Kraken's throwback sweater is at the center of some controversy.

