Search For Suspect After 76-Year-old Man Robbed at Gunpoint

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 76-year-old man in Kennewick was said to be the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. The victim had walked several miles to sell some items. Kennewick Police say it was just before 6pm when the suspect approached the man, pointed a gun at him and demanded the $200 the victim had earned. The suspect them proceeded to to steal some of the items the man was selling. If you know anything about this incident, call Kennewick Police non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or you may submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com



