Grab a Ride on The Yakima Santa Trolley This Christmas

Have you ever had a chance to ride a Yakima Trolley? It's an historical treasure in the city of Yakima and unique to the area. Plus Santa rides the trolley and you can join him! The dates have been set for the annual Santa Trolley.

The Santa Trolley rolls through Yakima this month

Santa Claus will make his annual visit to the Yakima Valley Trolleys in December. Assuming Rudolf and the gang don't encounter any problems getting him down here, Santa will be riding aboard the trolley on the 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th of December!

Tickets are available along with refreshments at the car barn

Tickets are $7 per person and the rides begin at 10:00 am and continue to 3:00 pm. You'll need to board the trolley at the Yakima Valley Trolley car barn on the corner of South Third Avenue and Pine Street. Refreshments will be served, and kids can talk with Santa!

This is a first come first serve event but also remember you can book them for special events as well!

The rides last about 30 minutes

Trolleys will be making runs on the Pine Street Line (approx. 30 minute round trip).

Kids will be able to talk with Santa as he rides the trolley with them.

Yakima Trolleys are an historical treasure to the valley

The Yakima Valley Trolley railroad is the last historically intact early 20th Century electric interurban railroad in existence. The railroad is already on the National Register of Historic Places. The President of Yakima Valley Trolleys says there are no other electric interurban railroads left in America that still use all their original infrastructure and streetcars and locomotives.

