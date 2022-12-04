December Travel Times on US 2 Extended Due to Village of Lights in Leavenworth

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking drivers to prepare for longer commutes due to the 2022 Village of Lights ceremonies in Leavenworth on Dec. 3, 10, and 17.

Leavenworth began their Village of Lights festivities on Dec. 3, resulting in heavier traffic between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Drivers can take local detours in Leavenworth.

Traffic restrictions on US 2 include:

No left turns from Evans St. onto US 2

No left turns from Front St. onto US 2 at the Chumstick Highway signal

No through movement from Front St. to Chumstick Highway

No left turns from US 2 onto Chumstick Highway

Commuters should also prepare for longer travel times due to traffic near the Stevens Pass summit, along with icy road conditions and increased snow.

Stay updated on Stevens Pass road condition on the WSDOT real time travel map, or on Twitter at @WSDOT_East.