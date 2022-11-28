The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.

Sure you could live here, plan a vacation, or just pass through and have nothing to worry about. As usual, we go through statistics, reported crime rates, and other factors to find the safest cities, so let's check them out together, shall we?

Get our free mobile app

3.) Monmouth

Monmouth is a small college town residing in Oregon, a good amount of the locals currently living there are college students with the exception of the locals who have been there for quite some time. Monmouth made the list due to the statistics of violent crimes, murders, and poverty. With only 1 per 100,000 in murders, a poverty rate of only 27.9 percent, and with violent crimes of only 18.7 per 1,000 people. Giving us the thumbs up on Monmouth. Don't worry parents sending your kids away to college, they're safe there.

2.) Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego is a beautiful Oregon Town surrounding a wide body of water. You can go here to enjoy all the city has to offer from food, to local shops worth checking out. It's also on the Nations safest city list coming in at number 87. With Murder rate sitting at only 1/100,000 and the local poverty rate sitting only at 3.86%. So schedule a vacation to a trip to Lake Oswego or just swing on through to see how wonderful the city is.

1.) West Linn

Has a population of 26,680 people, with that it only has a crime rate of 0.7 and an average household income at $147,612 dollars meaning the poverty rate is at an all time low of 5%. It's a lovely city where you can stroll care free and not have to worry about something bad waiting around the corner. A perfect place for any family to move to in the foreseeable future.

Here's the Most Redneck Cities in Oregon

And Here's the Most Dangerous Cities of Oregon

What list do you wanna see next, make sure to let us know!

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State