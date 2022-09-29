Richland Suspect Threatens with Machete at Skate Park

Richland Skate Park (Google maps) Richland Skate Park (Google maps) loading...

A suspect has been arrested on what Richland Police say is a weapon violation.

The suspect threatened a person at the skate park with a machete

Richland Police say the initial report came in around 10:25 PM Tuesday night, when a man called to report he'd been threatened by another at the Richland Skate Park, located at 1185 Carondelet Drive.

According to the victim, the suspect made threats to him and was waving a machete, and displayed a handgun. The suspect then met up with two other males and left the area. However, Richland Police were able to locate them a short time later.

Turns out the gun was a pellet pistol, but...

The realistic-looking handgun turned out to bed a pellet gun, but the machete was real, and the suspect is now facing a weapons complaint. The victim was not hurt during the altercation.