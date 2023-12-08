Richland Police to Get into Holiday Shopping Spirit with Kids

Richland and West Richland Police will team up later this month to bring Christmas cheer to several families.

The annual Cops and Kids event is a chance for kids to buy gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

"It can be a hard time of year. Parents don't always have the money to be able to go out and buy things for their kids. It can be just the basics like a winter coat. But this gives the kids the opportunity to do that as well as put something underneath the tree for their parents, their siblings, a loved one in general that they would not have the opportunity to do so otherwise." Richland Police spokesperson Claire Venema said.

The kids will be accompanied by Richland Police officers while they shop at Walmart December 21 from 9am to 12pm.

"We're going to be hosting 18 children from the Richland School District. They were selected by our partners, communities and schools based on need." Venema said.

Wal-Mart is donating $4,500 to the cause. The money will get divvied up in the form of gift cards for each of the children to spend.

"They'll checkout with their gift card and then they'll go to the wrapping station which is done by a good mix of our Richland and West Richland staff. The kids go home and hopefully put those gifts underneath the tree and get to open them on Christmas morning or however they choose to celebrate." Venema added.

