Rep. McMorris Rodgers: Aid Package for Israel Critically Important

By a vote of 226-to-196, the U-S House of Representatives has voted to approve more than 14 billion dollars in new aid for Israel.

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers voted for the emergency supplemental appropriations package.

“Israel is at war with Hamas terrorists who will stop at nothing to achieve their goal of eradicating the Jewish people and the only democracy in the Middle East,” said McMorris Rodgers. “The United States has a moral obligation to lead with clarity, stand with our ally against this evil, and demonstrate our unwavering support. This aid package is critically important for Israel’s security and must be sent to President Biden’s desk immediately.”

McMorris-Rodgers released a statement saying the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act would provide Israel with the resources needed to defend itself against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists, including funding to:

Ensure American military readiness and replenish domestic defense stockpiles;

Bolster Israel’s defensive capabilities and replenish the Iron Dome;

Support artillery and munitions production;

Enhance security at the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

The bill now goes to the United States Senate for full consideration.

Get our free mobile app