Urgent: National Recall Of Charcuterie Meats Linked To Salmonella
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert due to concerns about Salmonella illnesses that may be associated with ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie meat products.
According to a statement issued by the FSIS on January 18:
The Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco in a 24-oz. twin-pack (two 12-oz. trays). The Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler was sold at Sam's Club in an 18-oz. twin-pack (two 9-oz. trays). Any lot code associated with either product is potentially contaminated. The products are no longer available for purchase at Costco and Sam's Club. The products of concern bear establishment number "EST. 7543B" and/or "EST. #47967" inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the package.
10 hospitalizations and 47 illnesses have been reported in 22 states, including WA.
According to the Washington Department of Health:
Five Washington residents were reported ill with Salmonella infections (salmonellosis) associated with this outbreak in December 2023. Four had eaten Fratelli Beretta Antipasto purchased at Costco before they got sick. None were hospitalized.
What You Should Do if You Purchased These Charcuterie Products
Do NOT eat the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta. Throw them away.
Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched these products in hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
Call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe Salmonella symptoms.
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody stools
- Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Making very little urine
- Dry mouth and throat
- Dizziness when standing up
If you have food safety questions you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).
