Prosser’s Kellen Moore Now a Free Agent

Prosser native Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways according to reports out of Dallas late Sunday night. Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys Offensive Coordinator, taking over the position in 2019 after serving as QB Coach in 2018. He had one year remaining on his contract.

During the regular season the Cowboys were 4th in the NFL in points per game and touchdowns per game and 1st in red zone scoring percentage. They finished in the top ten in every major offensive statistic except for yards per play and yards per rush. In 2021, Dallas led the league in total offense and pints scored, but the regular season success did not translate to the postseason.

The Postseason Woes of The Cowboys

Dallas has not made it to a Super Bowl in 27 years. They have four postseason wins during that span. Former Cowboys QB, now CBS analyst, Tony Romo won two and Dak Prescott has won two including this year over Tampa bay in the Wildcard Round. Inthe Divisional Round Prescott threw two interceptions in a 19-12 loss to San Francisco, but the bigger question was the strange final play of the game.

Moore has been credited with Dak Prescott's development into an NFL caliber QB. He was also credited for creating the game plan that kept the Cowboys in contention with Cooper Rush under center while Prescott was injured. All that said, when expectations are not realized someone has to take the fall. Six coaches did not have their contracts renewed by Dallas before they and Moore parted ways. Mike McCarthy will take over play calling duties for Dallas next season.

What's next for Kellen Moore?

Moore is still regarding as one of the bright young offensive minds in the NFL. He recently interviewed for the Carolina panthers head Coaching job that eventually went to former Colts HC Frank Reich. He will be in demand and not our of work for long. Moore's name has been associated with Tampa bay, but it looks like he will land in another warm weather city, and this one a little closer to home.