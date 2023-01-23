Prosser Native on Short List for NFL Head Coaching Jobs

There are two things you can count on at the end of every NFL season: first, the Super Bowl will be the most watched television event of the year, second, there will be multiple head coaching vacancies around the league.

As of this writing there are 5 teams looking for a new Head Coach:

Arizona Cardinals Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts

The teams that are looking all missed the playoffs this season. Their search usually focuses on coaches and/or coordinators that are currently in the playoffs. The teams looking to fill their vacancies hope that one of those in the mix for the Lombardi Trophy can bring that success to their franchise.

One name that has been tied to the Head Caching job in Carolina is Prosser native Kellen Moore.

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images loading...

How Did Moore Get Here?

Kellen Moore was a star at Prosser High School, earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Washington State. Moore holds State career records for touchdowns and completions as well as single season marks for Touchdowns, completions, and yards. The most interesting thing is that Kellen's father, legendary Prosser Head Coach Tom Moore, said in a 2011 interview that he let Kellen call his own plays in his Junior and Senior years.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Moore would commit to lay for Boise State and go on to become the only QB in college football history to win 50 games in a career, including an undefeated 2009 season. Moore was a two time QB of the year winner and in 2012 the Touchdown Club of Columbus renamed the Quarterback of the year Award to the Kellen Moore Award in his honor. Moore also finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2010.

Going from behind Center to the Sideline

Despite his accomplishments, questions followed Moore to the next level. Questions about his size and arm strength prevented him from being drafted. The Detroit Lions signed Moore as an undrafted free agent in 2012. The Lions GM at the team said the team signed the former Prosser Mustang because he was a "cerebral quarterback". Moore would stay in Detroit through the 2014 season before signing with the Dallas Cowboys as their backup QB.

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images loading...

After the 2017 season Moore retired from active competition and accepted a position as Quarterbacks Coach with Dallas. In 2019, Kellen would get promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing fellow Washingtonian Scott Linehan (Sunnyside). Moore has expressed a desire to be a Head Coach someday, and that day almost came in 2021.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

Moore's alma mater Boise State was looking for a new Head Coach and had discussions with their former star to take over the program. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave Moore a contract extension to convince his offensive coordinator to stay. Under Moore the Cowboys have won the NFC East once and have two playoff wins.

Will Moore Get Hired as an NFL Head Coach?

It could be sooner than later as his name continues to come up as a candidate. Moore is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers about their open job soon, and even if Carolina decides to go in another direction, the 34-year-old remains one of the brighter young coordinators in the league who will have a Head Coaching job, in college or the pros, before long