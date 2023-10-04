Prosser PD Creatively Combats Job Vacancies

The Prosser Police Department is using a new approach to attract candidates.

Like many law-enforcement agencies across the United States, The Prosser Police Department has several vacant police officer jobs. To combat the vacancies and fill those job openings, the department is taking a different approach, and that is offering the required Public Safety Tests free of charge, with a coupon.

Toni Yost, Who works as the City of Prosser’s Finance Director and Human Resources representative, said, “We [The Police Department] believe that by providing the coupon code, we are enabling any candidate who is interested in the department to apply.”

Yost also stated that “Entry Level officers will participate in two tests with public safety testing: a written test and physical ability test. Each test [without the coupon] would cost $55.”

