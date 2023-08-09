Prosser Beer and Whiskey Festival Preparing Pours for 2023

One of the most looked forward to events each year is the Prosser Beer and Whiskey Festival. Not only is the festival a draw locally, but people come from both sides of the Cascade Mountains to enjoy some of the finest beer and whiskey the region has to offer.

It is an evening of food, fun, and music, along with plenty of suds and spirits to go around. The Prosser Chamber of Commerce partners with the Port of Benton and Tour Prosser to put on the event. The Festival began in 2013 and has taken place every year with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. It made a triumphant return last year and is looking to build off that momentum in 2023.

Live music will be provided by Northwest favorites The Bridge Band. There will be plenty of food vendors on hand plus a cigar lounge to complement the flowing beer and spirits. there are also a limited amount of VIP lounge tickets available which features specialty bites and cocktails from The Prosser House by John Gray.

Year in and Year out tickets sell quickly so make sure you get your before they are gone at www.prosserbeerandwhiskey.com or by calling the Prosser Chamber of Commerce office at 509-786-3177. If you are traveling a distance and want to spend the night, you can check out lodging options in the area by visiting tourprosser.com.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 5pm-9pm at it's usual location, the Prosser Wine and Food Park on Lee Road. Tickets start at just $35 for General Admission tickets which include entrance to the Festival, a logo glass, and three drink tokens. The VIP Lounge tickets I mentioned earlier run $75 and also comes with an extra hour of tasting, between 4 and 5 pm, along with the specialty food and cocktails.

As always...have a great, safe time along with a designated driver.