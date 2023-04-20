Police: 15-Year-Old Sunnyside High Student Brings Gun to School

(Sunnyside, WA) -- A 15-year-old girl is under arrest, accused of bringing a gun to school Thursday morning. The Sunnyside High School student was arrested shortly thereafter and no one was hurt. But Sunnyside High went into lockdown around 9:13am, while Harrison Middle School went into Secure and Teach status shortly thereafter. Both steps were taken as a precaution. The weapon was recovered when the student was taken into custody. Harrison Middle lifted the Secure and Teach status at 9:25am. Sunnyside High lifted the lockdown at 9:34am. According to the Sunnyside School District, lockdown means students and staff shelter in their classrooms and do not move about the school. Secure and Teach means no one is allowed in or out of the school, but learning continues as normal.

