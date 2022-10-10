Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure

Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl.

An officer was able to find the unknown substance before he was impacted

Police also say an officer was able to retrieve the unknown substance from a room on the third floor before it impacted the officer. The officer was then taken to the emergency room for treatment...he's expected to recover at home today. The hospital remains on lock down. It's unknown how long the lock down will last.

A number of nurses were impacted by the substance

All total 6 nurses were exposed to the substance and all were impacted and are now recovering.

Police arrested the person at the hospital on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Police aren't saying what the person was smoking but authorities say it may have been fentanyl. The investigation continues Today.

