5 Best Places to Grab a Margarita in Yakima Valley

Yakima Valley has some really great places to grab a cold, refreshing margarita. I don’t wait around for Cinco de Mayo to enjoy having some delicious Mexican margaritas with my friends. I love to sip on margaritas during business meetings, happy hours, and other low-key meetups with my gal pals.



Before I share 5 of the best places to get a yummy margarita in the Yakima Valley, let's review some great facts about the Margarita drink, such as where it came from, why do they put salt on the margarita glass, and what is the best tequila to use for a margarita.

WHERE DID THE MARGARITA DRINK ORIGINATE?

Legend has it that the margarita was invented in Tijuana, Mexico. Or Galveston, Texas. Or Juarez, Chihuahua in Mexico. I guess it just depends on who’s telling the story.

WHAT IS A MARGARITA MADE OF?

Here is the margarita cocktail recipe: Lime juice, tequila, sometimes another juice, and triple sec. You can get your margarita shaken & stirred over ice or blended or frozen like a slushie (looking at you, Fat Tuesday in Las Vegas). Margaritas come in different flavors like lime, peach, strawberry, mango, pineapple, and more, sometimes a combination of them all.

WHY DO PEOPLE PUT SALT ON A MARGARITA GLASS?

Licking the salt after drinking a sweet margarita adds layers of flavors to the beverage and gives you a little party in your mouth.

WHAT IS THE BEST TEQUILA FOR A MARGARITA?

I’m not opening up this can of worms. People have probably gotten into bar brawls over which tequila tastes best with a margarita. I’m just going to say ANY of them will do just fine, especially Jose Cuervo.

I tried one of these newfangled doo-dads from the Safeway the other day. Not half bad!

Lime-a-rita margarita drink from Safeway grocery store

Where is your favorite place in the Yakima Valley to grab a margarita? If you’re looking for some new recommendations, here are 5 of the best places for margaritas.

5 of the Best Places to Get a Margarita in the Yakima Valley

6530 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima

Casa Herradura

2529 Main St, at Valley Mall in Union Gap

Margarita Beverages

418 W Walnut St

Margarita Drinks

107 S Alder St, Toppenish

Try one of their Strawberry, Lime, Peach, and Mango margaritas!

Taqueria Mexicana in Toppenish

1600 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Conquistador Mexican Restaurant in Sunnyside, WA

