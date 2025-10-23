The death of a senior citizen last night in Kennewick is raising concerns from some residents about general safety and particular situations encountered on the roads.

The Circumstances Around The Accident Are Becoming More Common

A 75 year-old Hispanic woman was hit by a car as she was crossing the street at 8th and Washington in Kennewick at 6:32pm last night according to Kennewick Police. there are a number of areas in the city that are not well lit.

8th & Washington in Kennewick/Google Street View

As you can see in the photo above, there is only one street light at the intersection and it's attached to a power pole. How old it is or how much light it gives off is fair to question considering comments on KPD's post about the accident mention the area is not well lit.

At this time of year, 6:32pm is about dark. If not completely dark it is definitely well past dusk. If an intersection isn't well lit (and there are too many of those to count around Tri-Cities), that creates a hazard for both drivers and pedestrians.

There Is A Bit More To The Story

Kennewick Police revealed more information about the incident. The woman was not walking in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. They also confirmed the area was not well lit. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The city has erected a number of flashing crosswalks to make it safer for everyone driving on or crossing roadways.

Edison St. Crosswalk/Google Street View

8th and Washington is an older part of the city without marked crosswalks, so the observed crosswalk rule is corner to corner. That doesn't make it easier on either party involved, especially when the pedestrian isn't in a defined crosswalk. KPD said the driver was not under the influence nor were they speeding.

This Is Not the First Incident Like This This Year

This is the third death KPD has investigated this year where a pedestrian was killed while crossing unsafely and not in a crosswalk. A number of people raised concerns about the number of people walking in dark clothing at night, how dark the streets in the city are, and how people drive in general in around the Tri-Cities.

It is a tragic situation whenever a life is lost. Kennewick Police are still investigating the accident. If you were a witness and have any information to share, they ask you leave a message for them at non emergency dispatch by calling 509-628-0333 or by going to www.kpdtips.com.