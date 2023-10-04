Will your Pasco commute be impacted as a result of road closures?

Due to road closures, drivers in Pasco, Washington, will see detours and experience possible delays.

Photo: City of Pasco Photo: City of Pasco loading...

This Thursday, October 6th, and Friday, October 7th, from the hours of 7 AM until 5 PM, West Wernett Road between Road 52 and 56 will be closed for what the city says are essential improvements.

In addition to the West Wernett Road closure, West Bonneville Street will be closed Thursday, October 5th, from North 19th Avenue to North 20th for utility construction between 8 AM and 3 PM.

Due to the construction, drivers will experience detours and delays.

To ease any inconveniences caused by the closures, the City of Pasco urges drivers to find an alternative route.

Slick Fall Roads

Fall can mean rain in our area, and rain can produce some slick roads in the Tri-Cities. Check out some of the tips below for staying safe while driving on slick fall roads.