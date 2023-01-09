Oregon GOP Leadership Optimistic About New Session

Oregon’s 2023 Legislative session gets underway Monday with a new Governor, House Speaker and Senate President being sworn in. House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, a Prineville Republican, is optimistic about the change.

“I think there’s real opportunity for us to have a different kind of conversation - a different way to approach the things that we need to take care of in this legislative cycle. Having said that, we do have quite a change on the Senate side.”

Breese-Iverson said one thing that will help the state GOP, and rural portions of Oregon, is the fact that Democrat’s loss of the super Majority.

“With the new Governor, we can find some places to work together to try to do things that have real impact for the homeless situation in Oregon, and we can have some real impact with the lack of law enforcement that we’ve seen in just the last couple of years.”

With a new House Speaker and new Senate President, she is concerned about the loss of institutional knowledge. In the House, for example, there are more than 20 new members.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com