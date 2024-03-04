Newest Tri-Cities Coffee Chain Celebrating Second Location
The Tri-Cities newest coffee company is planning a week long 'Grand Opening' celebration around their second location in the area beginning Friday, March 15th.
Swigg Coffee Bar launched in the area in October of 2022 with a location on Broadmoor Boulevard in Pasco. The ownership team, comprised of Lori and Jeff Wenner and Jerick Guilliam, purchased the location that formerly housed Fuel Up Cafe.
Their goal was open more locations around the Tri-Cities. Their mission is to serve great coffee while supporting Tri-Cities businesses and charities. They use coffee roasted locally by Transient Coffee Company, they serve food from El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick, and pastries from a merchant near their newest location.
In early December, Swigg opened their doors off Bombing Range Road and Paradise Way in West Richland. They are now ready to have an official Gran Opening celebration for location number two. The pastries, by the way, are from West Richland's tsp Bakeshop right by the coffee bar.
One of the really cool things Swigg does is have a Community giving Day and donate 20 percent of the profits to a local charity.
Beginning Friday March 15th, Swigg will have a different special each day for five days, concluding on Tuesday March 19th. Below you'll find each days deals.
I'm always looking to try a new coffee bar, especially if they are locally owned and operated and support the Tri-Cities.
