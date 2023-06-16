Moses Lake Trio Beats Woman, Steals Car Over $50 Drug Debt

Suspects (MLPD) Suspects (MLPD) loading...

A trio of Moses Lake suspects is facing multiple charges after a shocking series of assaults and thefts concerning a small drug debt.

A woman was assaulted and had her car stolen

Around 6 AM Thursday morning, Moses Lake Police were notified about the incidents, which began when the female victim said she was lured to a residence in the 300 block of Ridge Road, where the three suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed her.

The suspects, identified as Eric Deane, 62, Marcie Meier, 34, and John Nava, 46 all residents of Moses Lake, were waiting. The victim allegedly owed Deane money for drugs, and he had asked Meier to 'shake her up' and get the cash.

Meier, according to MLPD, assaulted and bit the victim, forcing her to open her phone so they could take money from her bank account, but found it was overdrawn. Then they ransacked her purse, taking items they thought would cover the debt. Deane and Nava then forced her into her car and drove her to an area near Road 7 NE and Stratford Road.

They kicked her out, took her shoes, and said they were keeping the vehicle as collateral against the drug debt. They also took her phone.

After dumping the car near the Big Bend Community college apartment housing, they returned to the original location. After a police investigation, all three suspects were located and arrested. According to MLPD:

"Deane, who masterminded the operation, Meier, and Nava were all booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Kidnapping First Degree and Robbery First Degree."

Additional charges are expected. The amount of the drug debt was $50.