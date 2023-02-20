UPDATE: Benton PUD says their crews restored power south of Clearwater between Edison & Union. If you are still experiencing an outage please report that on their outage line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app.

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD is reporting more than 16,000 customers without power as high winds continues to blow through the Tri-Cities. The outages appear to be centered around West Clearwater Ave and Union. Though it may be widespread throughout Kennewick. The Benton PUD did not include an estimated time as to when the power might be restored. The outage was reported around 7:30 Monday evening.

Franklin County PUD says they had around 1,800 customers without power earlier Monday night. Mostly relegated to the downtown area. The power has since been restored

You can track the power system by clicking onto the Benton PUD Outage Map

From Kennewick Police:

There is currently an outage on Clearwater between Perry and Union; traffic lights are not functioning and businesses in the area have no power. Remember to treat stop lights as 4-way stops when power is out

Statement from Benton PUD

Crews are responding to an outage in W. Kennewick, south of Clearwater, between Edison & Union, affecting 1009 customers. We have no cause or estimate of when power will be restored

Update from Franklin County Sheriff's Office:

Road 44 south of Wernett is currently blocked by a fallen tree due to high winds.

There are several traffic hazards impacting Pasco roadways due to high winds. Please use extra caution while driving until these winds blow over.

