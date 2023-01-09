Animal Causes Thousands to Lose Power in Benton PUD
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD says almost 3500 customers lost power over the weekend, due to the activity of an animal in the Ely substation. This happened Saturday morning when the outage was reported in the East Kennewick and Southridge areas. It's unknown exactly what the animal did to cause the power failure, but once discovered, Benton PUD crews were able to get the electricity back to customers within about 90 minutes. At the height of the outage, the utility says 3,461 customers did not have service.
If you experience an outage, the Benton PUD asks you call the Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or use the SmartHub app.
