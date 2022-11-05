Storm Damage, Power Failures Throughout Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities throughout the Tri-Cities reported trees falling on houses, trees blocking roads, trailers flipped and thousands without power after a major windstorm blew through the area last night. Crews from the Benton County Roads Department spent much of Friday night cleaning up the debris.

The Benton PUD says around 2,100 customers were without power around 11pm from last night's storm with many of them on the west side of Prosser. But crews report scattered outages throughout the area as well. So far no reports of anyone injured.