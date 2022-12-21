Minecraft has Fallen

A new Xbox exclusive released this month on all Xbox platforms, as well as PC, has taken the top spot over Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass. As unlikely as it is to stay in top, it's still an impressive achievement for any new game. The game may be an Xbox console exclusive, it actually comes from Squanch Games.

The game I speak of is a comedic first-person shooter called "High on Life" and comes from the creative mind of Justin Roiland, one of the creators of the cartoon "Rick & Morty." Comedic games are incredibly rare this day and age and maybe that's why it is making such a splash.

According to Squanch Games:

"From the Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, comes High On Life," reads an official pitch of the game. "Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen."

They continue:

"Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!"

The game hasn't been a big hit with critics, scoring just 68 on MetaCritic, but user reviews are much more favorable, giving it a 7.8. You might as well see for yourself. If you have Game Pass, the experience is free.