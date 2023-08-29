Mid-Columbia Meals and Wheels: Oktoberfest 2023 Registration

Mid-Columbia Meals and Wheels is gearing up for its big fund-raiser, Oktoberfest 2023.

Director Carla Martinez encourages everyone to participate in the 5k fun run.

"This is a family friendly event. So, we encourage you to bring out the family, bring out your dogs, your pets, and you can walk. You can choose to not even participate in the walk or run. We are going to have some fantastic foods." Martinez said.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels.

"We're hoping to serve about 250,000 meals to Benton-Franklin County residents. And that'll be about just over 2,000 clients served over the course of the year." Martinez said.

The event takes place October 7th along the Columbia River. We've set up a link for information and sign up.

