"Game Notes" from Today's Locker Room Sports Show (1/16/2024)

1/16/2024

Today (January 16, 2024), the Locker Room was back on NewsRadio 610 KONA during the noon hour in the Tri-Cities. The show covered topics of local, regional, and national importance. Here is a rundown of some items we discussed and opinions we had.

Jedd Fisch was Officially Introduced as the new "Top Dog" for University of Washington Football.

It's official: the Jedd Fisch era has begun on Mount Lake as he was officially introduced today. That being said, how well will UW do this season in the Big 10? Will we see some growing pains? The answer is... probably.

The Seattle Kraken's Win Streak Ends at Nine Games.

All good things must come to an end. That was true for Seattle after they lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road in the Steel City. However, the Kraken has a chance to get back on track as they take on the New York Rangers today.

What Kinda Fan Are You?

The Locker Room broke down what it means to be a fan and a follower/supporter of your team. Furthermore, what kind of fan are you? Blindly loyal? Overly critical? or just the right amount of loyalty and constructive criticism? Also, the level of passion ranges from battery throwers in some markets to fair-weather fans in others.

