What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?

Which lake in Washington is the deepest?

Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world.

The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is a popular activity. You can catch Bull trout, Chinook salmon, and more in this lake. Where can you get more? What's been found at the bottom?

You can visit Lake Chelan State Park.

This social camping park offers everything for families looking to get away from all the day-to-day grind. There's a sandy beach with picnic tables and a great lagoon. It's everything for people looking to fish, water skiers, and windsurfers.

According to the WA State Parks Association:

Lake Chelan State Park has a long, sandy beach, shaded picnic tables and a calm lagoon. The 50.5-mile lake, with a depth of 1,486 feet, draws boaters, sailors, anglers, water skiers, windsurfers and seasonal residents. The area features some of the finest hiking trails in Washington, and adventurous hikers make the park their base from which to explore the North Cascades. For visitors hoping to chill out in their camp chairs, float the lagoon in a raft and soak up the homey atmosphere with family and friends, this place cannot be beat.

What can be found at the bottom?

