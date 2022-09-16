The Yakima-Filmed Movie, All Sorts, Gets an Online Streaming Date

A few years back the people at Psychic Bunny filmed a movie based in Yakima, Washington mostly using local area actors and behind-the-scenes crew. It was a wonderful experience for all those who were involved. Fast-forward a few years later (through the pandemic) and the movie was finally released. It went on tour to a few select cities including a red carpet debut in LA, Seattle and even Yakima to name a few cities.

People have been asking when this movie will be available online for rent or purchase. Today they announced the big date and where you can find it.

Find All Sorts online October 5, 2022.

You'll be able to rent or purchase this movie digitally on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, Vimeo and Google Play.

Look out for it! And when you're watching it look for the main cast and other people in the background. Chances are you probably know someone in this film.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK INSIDE: Kid Rock Is Selling His Grand $2.2 Million Detroit Mansion

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Stars Who Were Tested for the Coronavirus

The Cast of 'Friends': Then & Now

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes