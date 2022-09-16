Gun Brandished at Driver on Southbound Blue Bridge

(Pasco, WA) -- One is under arrest after what's being called a bizarre case of road rage. This happened on the Southbound US 395/Blue Bridge around 11:45 Friday morning, when a merging motorist reported to police that a passenger inside another vehicle had pointed a pistol at them. State Patrol says they were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrested the man who was brandishing a gun. The suspect is said to be a convicted felon and should not have been able to have a gun in the first place. Authorities stress the victim did nothing wrong. Traffic was snarled for a time while WSP blocked the right lane of the bridge during the investigation. No one was hurt.