The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is getting ready to put on a new coat of paint as part of the agency's preservation and maintenance of all bridges.

The existing paint is faded, weathered and damaged. Fresh paint maintains the structural integrity of the bridge.

"What contractor crews will do is remove that old peeling paint, clean it and then paint all the exposed metal and then apply new paint to the entire bridge structure." says Meagan Lott with WSDOT communications.

Lott says the bridge will be re-painted with the same color of blue, but what type of blue: Blue, Light Blue, Sky Blue, Sapphire Blue, etc?

I did a little digging. As far as the government is concerned, the color doesn't really have a name other than SAE AMS STANDARD 595 COLOR NO. 25240. It falls under the standard color system issued by the General Services Administration.

I didn't find that very exciting, so I did a little more digging.

AMS Standard 595 Color No. 25240 is equivalent to the RGB value: 106 144 175 and HEX value: #6A90AF.

A search of those values shows #6A90AF is a tertiary color or intermediate color of Air Force Blue.

So, now you know.

