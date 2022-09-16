Here’s Why Nordstrom Rack Coming to Yakima Is Good for Tri-Cities

Nordstrom's Announced 3 New Nordstrom Racks Store, One To Be In Union Gap

Growing up in Washington State, I've often talked about being a poor kid. When I was in school, my clothing choices were generally the blue light special at K-Mart.

It was a big deal if I was allowed to shop at JC Penney or Sears.

The Bon Marche for my small town of Lewiston/Clarkston was where the rich people shopped.

When Will The New Nordstrom Rack Store Open In The Yakima Valley?

In my senior year, a friend of the family flew me to Seattle for a week and the experience changed my life. It was in between my junior and senior years of high school.

I had never shopped at a Nordstrom's before but the family took me shopping for a few things like pants and a coat.

It wasn't about the money but going into my senior year, I felt more confident and more self-assured with my new clothes on my back.

It's amazing when you get into high school how important clothes become and I spent all my lawn mowing money on new clothes.

I'm excited about the Nordstrom Rack store opening in Union Gap because it does give people a chance to buy clothes you normally wouldn't get in a small town.

I do think it's a good thing for Tri-Cities as well.

The Number One Business That People Want To See In Tri-Cities Is Trader Joe's

I hope investors take a second look at the Columbia Basin and realize there is a lot of growth and expansion going on.

Yakima has the luxury of having a few cool stores that we need in the Tri-Cities. Shoppers will drive to Valley Mall for the stores that our own Columbia Center Mall doesn't have.

I think it's time Trader Joe's was finally brought to the Tri-Cities. If you can get Nordstrom Rack to the Yakima area, why not Trader Joe's in the Tri-Cities?

Can New Yakima Valley Stores Bring New Business To The Tri-Cities?

People will travel from Yakima and the lower Yakima Valley to have a chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A and we know they will because look at the backup at Popeyes.

Seattle and Spokane enjoy Dick's burgers so maybe it's time to reach out and invite those owners to open up shop in the Tri-Cities.

I just know that the opening and success of Nordstrom Rack in Union Gap could be good for the Tri-Cities because the Tri-Cities offer so many business opportunities and we've proven "if you build it, we will come".

It's time to bring some of those beloved brands to Tri-Cities, trust me, the investors and the businesses won't regret it.

