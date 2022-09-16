$16-Million Issued To Improve Food System Infrastructure

(Olympia, WA) -- Small Washington farms and businesses will get 16-million dollars to improve food system infrastructure. The Washington Legislature allocated the money from the American Recovery Plan Act. The Washington Department of Agriculture got requests totaling over 148-million dollars. Grants were issued in amounts ranging from 10-thousand to 750-thousand dollars. Small farms and businesses will use the money to improve the strength and resiliency of food systems in the state ranging from post-harvest infrastructure to facilities and supply chain access.