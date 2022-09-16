Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on the Future Of Pot Business, Retail
The City of Pasco plans to encourage citizens to attend one of several "listening" sessions to voice their opinion about pot business within city limits.
Pasco will hold two public sessions soon
Mark these dates (from the City of Pasco via Pasco PD):
Hispanic businesses push back
However, a large group of Hispanic business owners, led by civic Leader Leo Perales, are pushing back. Perales says 95 percent of them do not want such business. He and others argue the City has worked for a number of years to clean up the image of Pasco's Downtown, and this would only add to its current issues. It's not the kind of image they want to be associated with the area.
When I-502 passed in 2012, many cities and counties used a loophole in the Initiative to pass their own legal pot bans, because I-502 was soundly defeated in most Eastern WA counties.
City wants to hear citizens' input, so make sure you attend one of these sessions and let your opinion be heard.
Citizens who wish to express their views directly to the council can find that information by email by clicking here.
