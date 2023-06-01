Colorado Pot Official Takes Over at WA State Liquor Control Board

Thursday, the Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board (LCCB) announced the naming of a new Director

The new leader comes from Colorado

William “Will” Lukela will take over for the retiring Rick Garza, who after 38 years of state service, is retiring.

According to the LCCB, Lukela comes from Colorado, has over 20 years of experience, and was formerly the Deputy Chief of Licensing for the Colorado Dept. of Revenue, Marijuana Enforcement Division, he's held that job since 2018.

According to a statement released by the board:

"He is also experienced in large-scale regulatory initiatives similar to ones at the LCB. For example, under his leadership at the Colorado Dept. of Revenue, he helped transition the Marijuana Enforcement Division from an enforcement philosophy to a philosophy focused on collaboration, education, and compliance, utilizing progressive discipline when appropriate."

Lukela's first day will be July 10th. Garza spent ten years as the head of the LCCB, and another 25 years working in the agency.