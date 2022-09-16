One Dead in Yakima Shooting, Police Continue to Investigate

One man is dead after a shooting in Yakima on Thursday night.

Get our free mobile app

At about 11:15 pm, the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of an altercation at a location in the 1100 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died a short time later of his injuries.

Just past midnight, Yakima Police Officers located and identified the alleged main suspects in the shooting while driving around the area. The subjects were taken into custody and turned over to detectives.

Over the next several hours, police talked with witnesses, viewed surveillance footage, and examined the evidence in the shooting. After review, it was determined to release the subjects responsible due to the analysis of the evidence. It was determined the subjects may have acted in self-defense.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have information or cell phone footage of the altercation is asked to contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.