Names are important. It's how the world first knows you.
A name can be a point of pride, or a source of embarrassment. Some people prefer to go by their middle name. Others refuse to tell you their middle name. Some people change their name altogether, and perhaps their image with it.
Some people need no last name:
- Cher
- Bono
- Madonna
- Prince
- Rihanna
- Drake
- Adele
- Beyonce
Some people like to use three names. It's usually actors:
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Brian Austin Greene
- Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Sean William Scott
- Courtney Thorne Smith
- Haley Joel Osment
And for some reason, killers:
- Lee Harvey Oswald
- James Earl Ray
- John Wilkes Booth
- John Wayne Gacy
- Mark David Chapman
There are names we steer clear of. Hitler, and Lucifer come to mind.
Some people think your name somehow affects who you will become. Academics would tell you that's pure superstition, and that it's more likely that names popular among different classes will have similar outcomes. If your family is rich and successful, it's more likely that you, too, will be rich and successful. Even if it's only through nepotism and inheritance. And if the most popular name among the wealthy that year is Biff or Buffy, it's more likely your name will be Biff or Buffy.
All of which is to say that, yeah - choosing a name is important. Get this one right, parents. Because your child will have to live with your decision for the rest of their lives. Or until they're old enough to have it legally changed.
These are the Most Popular Baby Names in Washington State for 2022
Boys Names
10. Alexander
9. Lucas
8. William
7. Theodore
6. Elijah
5. Henry
4. Benjamin
3. Noah
2. Liam
1. Oliver
Girls Names
10. Isabella
9. Hazel
8. Mia
7. Ava
6. Evelyn
5. Sophia
4. Amelia
3. Charlotte
2. Emma
1. Olivia