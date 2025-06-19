Residents, business owners, property owners, and those who work in the City of Kennewick have an opportunity to provide input on the direction of the largest city in the Tri-Cities. That opportunity does come with an expiration date.

From now until August 31st the aforementioned groups can take part in the Comprehensive Plan Community Visioning Survey via the City of Kennewick's website. If you aren't familiar with the Comprehensive Plan (all cities and counties are required to do them) it is a long term vision that includes things like housing, economic growth, land use, transportation, and other impactful topics.

Kennewick most recently updated their comprehensive plan in 2021 to run through 2041. The Washington State Growth Management Act requires cities and counties to review and update those plans from time to time. Things that are considered during this review process are:

making sure the City is in compliance with State laws address growth population wise reassess economic development strategies based on changes in the economy reaffirm or adjust community values and priorities

Once the comprehensive plan is updated it will run through 2026. Jocelyn Giles, Kennewick's Economic Development Specialist, said this regarding participating in the visioning survey.

We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete the survey and help guide Kennewick’s future. Your feedback is vital to ensuring that the updated plan reflects the hopes, needs, and vision of our entire community

Okay, So How Do I Make My Voice Heard?

It's easy, and it won't take much of your time. Just click here to begin giving your feedback. If you want to get more familiar with what the Comprehensive Plan is and why it is so important, visit the City of Kennewick's website by clicking here. Remember, you have until August 31st to weigh in.