Routine Call Turns into Threat Against Kennewick Officers

Law Enforcement Agencies around the Tri-Cities have handled their share of trespassing calls recently. Reasons range for why someone decides to involve the police, but trespassing is generally acknowledged as using private property without the owner's permission.

Get our free mobile app

It can be personal property such as your home, or private property like that of a business or government owned property. Other situations such as condemned buildings on property can also fall under trespass laws as it could pose a danger to a person if they enter.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

Kennewick Police responded to a trespass call on the 200 Block of Vista Way this morning. That area is between 395 and N Dennis St., by the Moneytree location. When police arrived they found a man wielding a large stick that was sharpened, and on the property without permission.

KPD Facebook KPD Facebook loading...

Upon making contact with man, later identified as Robert Grigsby, he threatened to assault the responding officers. Grisgby was then notified he was being placed under arrest. Grigsby wasn't exactly willing to go. Officers negotiated with him for close to an hour to get him to drop his weapon (a large sharpened stick more than qualifies as a weapon), and surrender.

Canva Canva loading...

KPD eventually called in a K9 and deployed less lethal munitions to take Grigsby into custody. Benton County Sheriff Deputies also assisted Kennewick Police with the situation. Grigsby is now sitting in a six by twelve in the Benton County Jail on charges of Assault 3 and several misdemeanor charges.